France’s Sarkozy faces jail term in campaign financing trial

PARIS (AP) — The trial of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy is concluding in Paris, after a month during which the court sought to determine whether he broke laws on campaign financing in his unsuccessful 2012 re-election bid. Prosecutors requested a six-month prison term, as well as a six-month suspended sentence and a fine of 3,750 euros ($4,468). Sarkozy has denied wrongdoing. The verdict is to be delivered at a later date. Sarkozy, 66, was president of France from 2007 to 2012. He is accused of having spent almost twice the maximum legal amount of 22.5 million euros ($27.5 million) on the re-election bid that he lost to Socialist Francois Hollande.