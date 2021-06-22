Hong Kong police arrest man for sedition over protest flag

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police have arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of using seditious words after a flag with a banned protest slogan was seen hanging outside his apartment. Police say they received a report from a passerby who spotted the flag bearing the banned slogan “Liberate Hong Kong, the revolution of our times” hanging from a laundry rack outside the apartment in Kowloon. Officers arrested the man, who remains in detention, police said. He has not been identified. If charged, he would face up to two years’ imprisonment. The slogan was often chanted by protesters during months of anti-government demonstrations in 2019 as they demanded broader democratic freedoms.