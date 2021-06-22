How Big Tech created a data ‘treasure trove’ for police

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — When U.S. law enforcement officials need to cast a wide net for information, they’re increasingly turning to the vast digital ponds of personal data created by Big Tech companies via the devices and online services that have hooked billions of people around the world. Data compiled by four of the biggest tech companies shows that law enforcement requests for user information — phone calls, emails, texts, photos, shopping history, driving routes and more — have more than tripled in the U.S. since 2015. That rise reflects people’s increasing dependence on Big Tech to help manage their lives and the growing sophistication of American law enforcement officials.