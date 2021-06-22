Skip to Content

Hungary’s immunity cards allow packed stands, raise concerns

National news from the Associated Press

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary was the only of ten host countries to allow full crowds in Euro 2020 soccer stadiums. It’s just one of the privileges enjoyed by carriers of the government-issued immunity cards, attesting that they have received at least one vaccine dose or recovered from COVID-19. Others include access to services and venues like hotels, spas, concerts, theatres and indoor restaurant dining. Yet some worry that use of the cards — introduced to further encourage inoculation —  could lead to discrimination and impact fundamental rights. Government figures show that some 2 million people still haven’t qualified for an immunity card. Rights groups say many are unable to get them even if they want to.

Associated Press

