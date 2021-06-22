La Crosse Police stepping up speed patrols

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Responding to requests from members of the public, the La Crosse Police Department said it is increasing its traffic and speed enforcement at a couple of locations in the city.

In a post on its Facebook page, the department said the requests included the areas around Main St. and Bliss Road along with 32nd St. and State Road.

The post went on to say, "We want to remind all community members about the shared responsibility of keeping our roadways safe and obeying all traffic laws."