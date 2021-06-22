La Crosse Municipal Court now in the neighborhood

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - The La Crosse Municipal Court has taken its courtroom to a temporary new home, the South Side Neighborhood Center.

Due to renovations to the courtroom this past April, Judge Dennis Marcou, and his staff have been holding court every other Wednesday at the center. The different space does present some challenges, but Marcou says it hasn't stopped him or his office from running a smooth courtroom. His concern is for those who might make the decision to blow off showing up for court.

"At some point, we end up doing a warrant for people who just ignore us or we send a state debt collection service," Marcou said. "I hate doing that. All it does is complicates peoples' lives."

Marcou says that he strives to keep the court experience cordial and helpful.

"Most of the people who come in here are just regular Joe's, not in a lot of trouble, usually relatively minor stuff. So it doesn't make sense to lean on people," he added.

What Marcou does recommend is looking at all of your options and learning about Municipal court. The courtroom at City Hall is expected to reopen sometime in September.

La Crosse Municipal Court