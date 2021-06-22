Man is first to stand trial under Hong Kong’s security law

HONG KONG (AP) — The first person to stand trial under Hong Kong’s national security law has pleaded not guilty to the allegation he was inciting secession by driving a motorcycle into police officers while carrying a protest flag. Tong Ying-kit was arrested the day after the law took effect and his case will set the tone for how Hong Kong handles others. Prominent pro-democracy activists such as media tycoon Jimmy Lai are among more than 100 people who’ve been charged under the law. Tong is accused of driving a motorcycle into the officers while bearing the slogan “Liberate Hong Kong, the revolution of our times.” The government argues the slogan connotes a call for independence and subversion of state power.