Man pleads guilty to threatening candidates Biden, Harris

3:55 pm National news from the Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland man has pleaded guilty in federal court to threatening now-President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris before last year’s election. The U.S. attorney’s office announced in a news release that James Reed of Frederick pleaded guilty Tuesday to the federal charge of threats to a major candidate for president or vice president. He was convicted of related state charges. According to Reed’s plea, a door camera at a home with signs supporting Biden caught him leaving a threatening letter. A Secret Service agent’s affidavit states the letter said “Grandpa Biden” and Harris would be attacked and executed. Reed faces up to five years in prison at sentencing next month.

Associated Press

