Viroqua, Wis. (WXOW) Marathon's Brock Warren tossed a complete game one-hitter to lead Marathon to a 6-2 win over Aquinas in a Div. 3 Sectional semifinal.

Marathon scored three in the first inning to take the lead but Aquinas answered with two in the second thanks to RBI's from Chris Wilson and Kyle Keppel.

But Warren didn't allow a hit after that while striking out seven.