Michigan county seeks vote recount sought by Trump backers

CHEBOYGAN, Mich. (AP) — A rural county in northern Michigan wants an audit of its 2020 presidential election results. The Cheboygan County Board of Commissioners voted 4-3 Tuesday to seek the state’s permission to recount the ballots and hire an outside firm to examine its voting equipment for signs of manipulation. President Donald Trump carried the county with 64% of the vote last November. But Joe Biden won statewide. The push for an audit is similar to efforts by Trump supporters in other states to raise doubts about Biden’s victory.