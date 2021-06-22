Moderna’s president talks COVID-19 and vaccine technology

Moderna President Dr. Stephen Hoge says his company is working on developing COVID-19 vaccine booster shots while also trying to harness the genetic code technology it helped pioneer to fight other diseases. In an interview with The Associated Press, Hoge says COVID-19 boosters can be ready far faster than the original vaccines — which themselves were developed in record time. Moderna is working on vaccines for other viruses that are hard to protect against, such as flu and HIV, as well as medicines to treat cancer and heart disease, all using strings of messenger RNA that help the body fend off disease.