Naquin’s 3-run homer in 9th gives Reds 10-7 win over Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tyler Naquin went 4 for 4 with a three-run home run that broke a ninth-inning tie after the ragged Cincinnati bullpen lost a five-run lead. That gave the Reds a 10-7 victory over the Minnesota Twins to stop their five-game losing streak.

Amir Garrett got his fourth save in six attempts with a scoreless ninth after fellow relievers Art Warren, Lucas Sims and Tejay Antone stumbled through a five-run eighth.

The Twins had their season-long five-game winning streak end.