Opera singer says Paris police detained, strip searched her

PARIS (AP) — South African opera star Pretty Yende says she was detained by French authorities, strip searched and held in a dark room at Paris’ main airport after arriving this week for a starring role at the Theatre des Champs-Elysees. Yende, who is Black flew into the city on Monday where she said she was subjected to “ill-treatment and outrageous racial discrimination and psychological torture and very offensive racial comments.” A French official told The Associated Press that Yende was questioned and held about one hour Monday evening because she did not have a French visa to enter the country.