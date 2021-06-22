“Pop-Up” art show and scavenger hunt turns Onalaska into a gallery

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - You might have noticed a few artistic additions to Onalaska storefronts. Those involved say there are a number of reasons “Pop-Up Onalaska” might be worth a closer look.

It's a public art show that's been literally popping-up around town. It features 23 students and 13 adult artists showcasing their work at various locations and businesses.

Not only is it a way for these artists to get exposure for their work, it's also a boost for the businesses that are hosting them.

Whether or not you participate in the scavenger hunt portion of the exhibit, the Onalaska Art Keepers said it just brings a pop of color to everyone's day.

“That’s kind of what it’s all about,” said Joyce Diveley. “There’s a lot of talent in Onalaska, and we really want to make use of that.”

Student artist Natalie Schreader said, “It’s very refreshing and nice to see that other people enjoy [my painting] as much as I do.”

If you do want to take part in the scavenger hunt, all you have to do is pick up a brochure from any location hosting a pop-up work. From there, follow the instructions and mail it in to be entered for a chance at a top prize worth up to $300 dollars.

The scavenger hunt runs until August 31. Learn more about the Onalaska Art Keepers on Facebook.