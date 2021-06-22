President Biden coming to Wisconsin next week

WASHINGTON (WQOW) – Agriculture and rural economies are the reason behind a visit next week for President Joe Biden.

According to the White House, Biden will be joined by Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack in southwest Wisconsin. An exact location was not provided.

The trip will happen on Tuesday, June 29.

It’s been several years since Biden visited this part of Wisconsin. In October 2012 during the campaign for a second Obama/Biden term, then Vice-President Biden made a speech at UW-La Crosse.

This is a developing story that will be updated with more specifics.