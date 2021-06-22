Rescued sea turtles: some to be released, some still sick

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Mississippi Aquarium plans to release seven endangered sea turtles this week. Meanwhile, other institutions in Louisiana and Mississippi are still treating turtles rescued in the fall from frigid New England waters. News outlets in Mississippi report that the aquarium in Gulfport plans to release its final group of seven on Thursday. The head of the Institute for Marine Mammal Study, which is also in Gulfport, says 10 or 12 turtles are being treated there. Three more remain at the Audubon Nature Institute in New Orleans. A spokeswoman says Audubon veterinarians hope two will be in shape to release sometime this summer.