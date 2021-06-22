School District of La Crosse needs public input

LA CROSSE, Wis (WXOW) - The School District of La Crosse needs the public's opinion on the right path for the future of education in the La Crosse area.

Community input is necessary to ensure the long-range planning for school facilities provides the best possible learning environment for area students. The two primary challenges the School District of La Crosse faces are declining enrollment and aging buildings.

Over the last 20 years, the district’s enrollment has declined by over 1,400

students. School districts are funded on a per pupil basis so a loss of enrollment results in a loss of revenue dollars to educate students.

The school district also currently maintains a series of aging buildings at the end of their designed life cycles. Five of the district buildings are over 80 years old. While these schools are safe and acceptable for educating students, they require tens of millions of dollars in maintenance to bring them up to modern codes and to address critical needs.

District Superintendent Dr. Aaron Engel believes continued restrictive budgets, lower enrollments, and increasing maintenance costs need to be addressed sooner rather than later and that's why planning now is needed.

"So we're looking at how do we reduce our footprint, to address some of these ongoing maintenance needs," Engel said. "And also to imagine a new future for our school district as well. What do we want our buildings to look like? What do we want our educational facilities to be for our students?"

A series of focus groups will be held over the next six months to gather input and ideas for the future and ensure facility needs are met while expanding services to enrich students' education.

The first focus group will be held at Logan Middle School on June 30. The next focus group is scheduled at Longfellow Middle School on July 7. Both events will run from 6pm to 8pm and the community is encouraged to RSVP with the District Superintendent's Office. People can contact Kelly Galván at kgalvan@lacrossesd.org or call 608-789-7628.

Any and all residents are welcome to attend. Several proposals will be presented with time afterwards for discussion of ideas and to address concerns.