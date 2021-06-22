Secret recording has Wisconsin seniors criticizing Gard

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s seniors were openly critical of coach Greg Gard during a late-season team meeting that was secretly recorded and sent to a newspaper.

The Wisconsin State Journal says it received a 37-minute audio file this week of a Feb. 19 team meeting that included seven senior players, Gard and three assistant coaches.

The newspaper said it received the recording from an anonymous email account and that it included only a portion of the actual meeting.

Gard released the statement below:

Barry Alvarez also released a statement. You can read it below.