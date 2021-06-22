Snuffy’s Bar to host Vaccination Clinic

LA CROSSE, Wis (WXOW) - La Crosse County Public Health and Snuffy's Bar are joining forces to get people vaccinated. On Wednesday, June 23 from 3 to 6 p.m. Snuffy's will have a Walk-In vaccination clinic open to everyone who wants COVID-19 protection.

Snuffy's owner, Ambrea Marcou, has had many conversations with customers and the general consensus is most are interested in getting vaccinated but it's difficult finding the time to schedule one.

Marcou felt she needed to do something. With the ongoing pandemic and new variants helping the virus spread faster, protecting herself, her employees, and her customers are very important to her.

"I think it's really important that we also ensure that we can stay open and I think by getting more people vaccinated, that's kind of how, where our stability is right now," Marcou said.

In a meeting with the local Wisconsin Tavern League, many owners were concerned about having enough staff to stay open. Many establishments are limiting hours to be able to be staffed while losing revenue in the process.

Ideas were tossed around and vaccinations seemed the logical solution. Marcou decided to lead by example and help get the vaccines for her employees and customers.

"I have went around to several local businesses and bars. And all the bars and everyone have been extremely supportive, so I'm really happy by the outcome of everything and the support that I got, "Marcou said.

Enlisting the help of the La Crosse County Health and Human Services, the vaccination clinic was planned and set up.

After spreading the word to her fellow bar owners, she hopes many of the food and beverage service industry employees take advantage of the clinic. There will be an added incentive if they do...a free adult beverage coupon..as a token of appreciation.

Anyone interested in getting vaccinated can show up anytime between 3 p.m and 6 p.m. There will be plenty of parking and after the shot is received in the outside tents, people can go inside and enjoy free pizza and soda.

Marcou wants to provide everyone a fun and relaxing time inside while they wait out the required fifteen minutes for observations by public health nurses.