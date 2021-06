Rice Lake, Wis. (WXOW) The Sparta baseball team saw their season come to an end with a 7-6 loss to Medford in 8 innings.

It was a WIAA Div. 2 Sectional semifinal game from Rice Lake.

Sparta was down 6-4 in the 7th inning but came back to tie it.

Chris Jacobs' squeeze bunt scored Aiden Sprague with the tying run.

But an error in the 8th allowed Medford to score the game-winning run.