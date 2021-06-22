Walgreens will give you $25 to get vaccinated this week

DEERFIELD, Ill. (WQOW) - Walgreens will pay you to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

From June 22 through June 26, Walgreens will give you $25 to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

If you have a myWalgreens account, you will get the money via Walgreens Cash rewards. If you do not have that account, you can get a $25 Walgreens gift card.

Children 12-15 are not eligible for the reward, but their parents can claim it.

Walk-in appointments are eligible for the money, but you can also schedule one in advance here.