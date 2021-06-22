Walmart and Sam’s Club kick off fundraiser for local children’s hospital

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Walmart and Sam's Club are teaming up to raise money for Children's Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals, including the location based out of Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

Beginning June 28, those shopping at either business either in stores, online, or on their apps, have the opportunity to "round up" their shopping totals for the hospital. The fundraiser is scheduled to last for four weeks.

In addition to La Crosse, communities around the country are participating in the fundraiser, which officials said has already raised more than $1 billion in funding.

Organizers stated all funds raised go towards helping local families at each of the 170 Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, which treat 10 million kids each year regardless of their ability to pay.

Individual hospitals then utilize the donations based on what they need most, such as lifesaving equipment and research, top therapy programs, or charitable care.

According to the organizations, Walmart and Sam's Club have supported CMN Hospitals for over 30 years. CMN Hospitals Program Coordinator Rena Cash said the organization could not care for all of its patients without it.

"That’s why we are so grateful for partners like Walmart and Sam’s Club that raise money for CMN Hospitals year after year," said Cash. "They do it because they know that many of their coworkers and many of the guests have been helped by CMN Hospitals."

To raise additional donations, Cash explained the organizations get creative and implement fundraisers everyone enjoys.

"They love doing water balloon fights, dressing up in funny costumes and other competitions," said Cash. "These fundraisers are what makes the campaign more than just a customer ask - the whole store gets involved in raising money for local kids."

To get involved, you can shop at your local Walmart or Sam’s Club and make a donation to CMN Hospitals.