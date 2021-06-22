Walz requests funds for state officers’ body cameras

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz has requested funding to outfit Minnesota State Patrol troopers and officers working at the state Capitol with body cameras. The $7.5 million to buy and maintain the cameras for the officers and troopers is contained in a transportation funding package that could come up for a vote later this week. The bill also includes funding to add nearly two dozen state troopers and a dozen additional Capitol security officers. Body cameras are standard for many local police departments, but the state has been slower in adding them to its forces.