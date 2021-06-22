Warming back up under quiet conditions

Temperatures were around 15 degrees below average yesterday! This is a dramatic difference from the 15-degree above-average temperatures that dominated the first half of the month.

The warming trend will quickly return. Under calm winds and plenty of sunshine, the temperatures will make the approach back to average. Yet, today will still be slightly below average especially with the 40-degree start to the day.

Tonight there is a slight chance for a few showers to the south of I-90. Cloud cover will keep out low temperatures into the 60s and 50s.

Winds pick up the pace again on Wednesday with gusts up to 30 mph. Sunshine will return as temperatures take the step back to above average. Tomorrow will be the last dry day before a wetter period.

From Thursday evening into Friday, scattered showers and thunderstorms dominate the forecast. Lightning, large hail and damaging winds are possible with Thursday evening development. This much-needed rainfall will dose the region with an inch (up to 2 inches) of rainfall before tapering off Saturday.

The weekend will bring back the sunshine with beautiful summer temperatures. Stay aware of a few chances for isolated thunderstorms Sunday.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a good day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett