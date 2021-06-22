Warmer Temperatures Bring Increasing Rain Chances

Short Term Forecast

After an autumn like day on Monday, temperatures today have returned to near seasonable in the upper 70s. There is a slight chance of an overnight shower. Tomorrow brings a slight chance of a morning thunderstorm and then we clear out by the afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s. Thursday brings a chance for thunderstorms. The SPC has issued a slight risk for severe weather in the Coulee region.

Long Term Forecast

The unsettled weather pattern continues as we go into the weekend with slight chances for thunderstorms. High Temperatures will be seasonable in the low to mid 80s. Low Temperatures will be in the 60s.

Pollen Forecast

Grass counts will be medium tomorrow and low on Thursday. Weeds counts will be low tomorrow and Thursday. Mold counts will be medium tomorrow and Thursday.