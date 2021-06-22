Winona Health offers infant CPR and choking class for caregivers

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW)- Winona Health is offering free Infant CPR & Choking Class to help caregivers know what to do in an emergency situation.

The virtual class, hosted by CCRN Helen Bagshaw, is scheduled on Zoom for July 13 from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. According to Winona Health, unintentional choking and suffocation are the number one cause of injury deaths in for infants under one.

The organization encouraged anyone that cares for a baby to take the class, including parents, grandparents, or babysitters. The hospital said even parents that have already taken a course should join the meeting as a refresher, ensuring they are up to date on life-saving techniques.

Winona Health offers four CPR and Choking classes each year, taking place on the second Tuesday of January, April, July, and October.

All those wishing to participate can sign up for the class, using this link. For more information on the event, as well as others, visit the Winona Health website.