Ants that kill seabirds eradicated from Pacific atoll

HONOLULU (AP) — An invasive species known as the yellow crazy ant has been eradicated from a remote U.S. atoll in the Pacific. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Wednesday that the ants have been successfully removed from Johnston Atoll National Wildlife Refuge. The ants are native to Southeast Asia and have been unintentionally introduced to many areas of the Pacific including Hawaii. They stalk nesting seabirds on the uninhabited atoll. For about a decade, the ants have threatened the seabirds by swarming their nests and anything else on the ground. Officials say the ants spray formic acid on the birds, causing injuries including blindness and even death.