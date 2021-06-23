Army Corps plans extensive review of Great Lakes tunnel plan

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it will conduct an extensive review of Enbridge Energy’s plan to build an oil pipeline tunnel beneath a Great Lakes waterway in Michigan. The Canadian company wants the tunnel to house an underwater section of its Line 5 pipeline that runs beneath the Straits of Mackinac linking Lake Huron and Lake Michigan. Permits from several agencies including the Army Corps is needed. The Corps says Wednesday the project will require an environmental impact statement, which involves a lengthy study of the plans and potential alternatives.