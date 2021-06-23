Biden mourns former Senate colleague, Virginia’s John Warner

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is mourning his former Senate colleague, Virginia’s John Warner. At Warner’s memorial service in Washington on Wednesday, Biden said Warner was a man of “conscience, character and honor” who was committed to God and country. Biden says Warner’s decisions were always guided by his values and convictions, and never by personal political consequences. Warner died of heart failure at his Virginia home in May. He was 94. Warner was a centrist Republican who served three decades in the Senate. He joined the Navy at 17, served with the Marines during the Korean War and was Navy secretary. Warner also was one of Elizabeth Taylor’s seven husbands.