BLAIR, Wis. (WXOW) - The Blair-Taylor Wildcats are headed back to the state tournament after a 6-5 come from behind win over the Horicon Marshmen on Wednesday.

Callie Wagner was the hero driving in the game-winning run, she was 2-3 with 1 RBI on the day. Lindsay Steien was 2-4 with a triple.

Blair-Taylor will play Tuesday, June 28th in Green Bay. Their opponent will be announced later.