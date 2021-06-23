Chicago woman dies days after shooting that killed boyfriend

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago woman has died days after she was dragged from a car and shot during an attack captured on video that killed her boyfriend and drew more attention to the city’s particularly violent year. The Cook County medical examiner’s office says 23-year-old Yasmin Perez died Tuesday. Her death came three days after 24-year-old Gyovanny Arzuaga was shot in the head and killed following a Puerto Rican Day parade in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood. The couple, who had two children, were attacked after what police called a minor traffic crash. Police say they were ambushed by several men in the middle of a street. The deadly attack was captured on a video that was shared widely online.