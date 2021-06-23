Country Fest returns after a year break

CADOTT (WQOW)- On Thursday, Country Fest returns after taking 2020 off due to COVID. And organizers say they’ve made some positive improvements to this year’s concert series.

Country Fest has a new event center for offices and planning, refurbished camping grounds, more ticket booths and food stands- which they hope will keep lines short, and more lighting for after dark. This year’s headliners include Kane Brown, Dierks Bentley and Thomas Rhett.

General Manager Wade Asher says he’s excited to be able to bring live music back to fans.

“The year break brought to light how important live music is. In the country community and especially the rock community. It’s never been more important than now. Here and now starting this weekend.”

Asher adds that as the pandemic is still winding down, they urge concert go-ers to respect their neighbors and have fun, while keeping public health in mind. But no masks are required. The event runs through Saturday night.