Harris to visit US-Mexico border area regarding migration

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is set to make her first visit to the U.S.-Mexico border since taking office. The visit to El Paso, Texas, is planned for Friday and comes after criticism from members of both parties over her failing to go sooner despite her leading role in the administration’s response to a steep increase in migration. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is joining Harris for the trip. So far, Harris has focused her efforts on improving economic and living conditions in the region. Her aides have insisted that her focus is distinct from the security issues that plague U.S. officials trying to handle a spike in border crossings.