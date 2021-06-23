Iowa man charged with making pipe bomb found by young girl

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man has been charged with making and placing a pipe bomb that was recently found by a girl in a Des Moines suburb, but investigators do not believe he’s linked to the bomb left at a nearby polling place in March. A spokesman for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says agents looking into the explosive devices discovered in Ankeny have so far found no connection between the two. ATF agents on Friday arrested 46-year-old Chad Allen Williams of Johnston, Iowa, in connection with a bomb found June 9 by an 8-year-old Ankeny girl playing outside her home. The bomb did not explode.