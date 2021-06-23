Judge tosses Afghanistan fraud case, cites years of delays

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has tossed out all charges against six defendants accused of cheating the government by supplying unqualified linguists to serve in Afghanistan. The judge ruled Wednesday at a hearing in Alexandria that the government waited too long to bring the case to trial. Prosecutors obtained a grand jury indictment against the six defendants in April for conduct that occurred in 2011 and 2012. Prosecutors say the defendants arranged for unqualified candidates to be hired as linguists in part by having more proficient speakers take tests on their behalf. The defendants said their ability to defend themselves was prejudiced by the 10-year delay.