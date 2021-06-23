Kite hits power line, severely burning Washington state man

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — Washington state officials say a man flying a kite was shocked and suffered severe burns after his kite hit an electricity transmission line. Authorities say the man was flying a makeshift kite made with steel cable and a fishing rod at a park in the city of Bremerton when the kite drifted into Puget Sound Energy’s high-energy transmission lines. The unidentified man was flown to a hospital Sunday and is in critical condition. Fire officials warned people that they should never fly kites near power lines.