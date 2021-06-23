Kwik Trip to host their second Hiring Expo

LA CRESCENT, Min. (WXOW) - After the first Hiring Expo was a success, Kwik Trip plans to host a second Hiring Expo this Saturday at Valley View Mall.

The Hiring Expos offer the public an opportunity to learn about the employment opportunities and culture at Kwik Trip. Each Expo features managers and employees to explain the responsibilities of each position.

Kwik Trip is looking to fill a variety of positions with a wide range of schedules and shifts. Roles at production facilities, distribution centers, and offices are among the open positions.

Reps from Kwik Trip encourage people with no experience to apply because training is provided. At the Expo, computers are setup to help individuals apply. Additionally, applicants can receive on-site interviews.

The Expo invites non-job seekers to learn about the company's culture and opportunities.

"If someone is not looking for a particular job, at the moment, but are just curious as to what Kwik Trip entails? We encourage them to stop by, learn a little bit more about our different areas, eat some awesome products along the way, and win some great prizes," said Jordenne Butler, Campus Talent Strategist at Kwik Trip.

Prizes include tickets to Country Boom, a Loggers game, a NASCAR race, and Twin Cities Summer Jam.

The Hiring Expo is at the main court in Valley View Mall on Saturday, June 26 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.