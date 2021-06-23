Local lawyers and mental health experts discuss “conservatorships” after Britney Spears asks court to end hers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A local lawyer and psychologist weighed in on Britney Spears' conservatorship.

A conservatorship happens when an individual signs off on someone else taking control of their finances and that state courts oversee the person who takes control of their money.

In Spears' case, her father is one of the conservators in charge of signing checks, paying bills and making sure no one takes advantage of her money.

The New York Times obtained documents that reported she filed for her father James Spears to be removed as a 'conservator'.

The singer's fans started the #FreeBritney movement protesting her conservatorship. They gathered outside the California courtroom where Spears spoke out against her father.

The fans said her father manipulated her into letting him take control over her finances and career.

Johns, Flaherty & Collins attorney Anthony Gingrasso said the conservatorship is voluntary and Britney could petition for her conservatorship to end.

"Britney Spears consented to this and thought it was a good idea. It sounds like this was a few years ago and at that time she was struggling with some mental health and so it is something that if there is that situation in people's lives a conservatorship might be a good route to go," Gingrasso said.

He said a conservatorship is similar but not the same as other finance options.

A "guardianship" happens when someone is incapacitated or susceptible to fraud.

"Financial power of attorney" happens in situations when someone is in a care accident or dealing with dementia. The main difference is that there is no "court oversight" so a judge is not frequently checking in.

Gingrasso said in most cases, conservatorships happen with extremely wealthy people.

Gundersen Health System clinical psychologist Thomas Ledoux said a conservator needs to be someone trustworthy.

"If the person who's safe guarding the money is not responsive with the funds that need to be paid... I've seen that where people have actually had to switch guardianship companies or even conservators because either the conservator or guardian is not responsive or paying bills on time so they're not holding up their end of the bargain," Ledoux said.

He also said he trusts the courts system to make sure conservators are treating the individual right.