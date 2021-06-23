Lost child found after 2 nights in the Italian woods

MILAN (AP) — A 21-month-old child was found alive Wednesday in the bottom of a ravine after a TV journalist heard his whimpers. The boy emerged with a bump on his head and some scratches but was in otherwise good condition after spending two nights alone in the woods near his home in Tuscany. The child, Nicola Tanturli, wandered away from his isolated home in the Apennine mountains sometime during the night Monday, and was the subject of an intense round-the-clock search and Italian media coverage. Church bells rang out in celebration in the town of Palazzuolo sul Senio, near Florence, when the boy was found, some 2 kilometers (a mile) from home.