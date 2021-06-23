Man is first to stand trial under Hong Kong’s security law

HONG KONG (AP) — The first person to stand trial under Hong Kong’s national security law has pleaded not guilty to charges of terrorism and inciting secession by driving a motorcycle into police officers while carrying a protest flag. Tong Ying-kit was arrested on July 1, 2020, a day after the sweeping national security law took effect in response to massive pro-democracy protests that challenged Beijing’s rule. He is accused of driving into the crowd of officers during a 2019 rally while bearing a flag with the slogan “Liberate Hong Kong, the revolution of our times.” Three officers sustained injuries. So far, more than 100 people have been arrested under the security law, including prominent pro-democracy activists such as media tycoon Jimmy Lai, the publisher of Apple Daily.