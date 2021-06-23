Milwaukee Brewers preparing for ‘Reopening Day’

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- In just two days, the Milwaukee Brewers will be back at full capacity.

The team is holding a "Reopening Day" at American Family Field.

The Brewers sent a letter to Governor Tony Evers and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett. It outlines the impact the pandemic has had on the team and their plan to fill up the ballpark.

"Well we hopefully do not have a repeat of what last year was," said Rick Schlesinger, Brewers President of Business Operations. "It wasn't intended to be any kind of warning or political statement, it was more just a thank you - and a reminder of now that we're full capacity we're very excited to have full capacity ot just in terms of fans but full employment."

The Brewers say opening the field to full capacity will generate more than 3,000 jobs this season.