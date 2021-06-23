More street work coming on Jackson St. in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Beginning on June 29, a four-month street project gets underway along Highway 33 or Jackson Street in La Crosse.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the work goes from 3rd Street to 23rd Street.

It includes replacing the pavement between 3rd and 4th streets and resurfacing the road between 4th and 23rd streets.

Crews are also upgrading curbs, gutters, storm sewers, and sidewalks. New pavement marking and signing is getting installed, too.

During the work, Jackson Street will remain open to local traffic only.

The work is set for completion in October.

For more, the DOT set up a web page on the project.

Earlier this year, a portion of Jackson St./Hwy. 33 was closed for similar work.