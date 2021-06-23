North Macedonia disappointed over setback at EU talks

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — The prime minister of North Macedonia has expressed his nation’s disappointment after neighbor Bulgaria refused to withdraw a veto on accession talks with the European Union over a language dispute. EU-member Bulgaria wants North Macedonia to formally recognize that its language has Bulgarian roots and to end allegedly anti-Bulgarian rhetoric. Skopje says its identity and language are not open to discussion. EU foreign ministers discussed the issue Tuesday at a meeting in Luxembourg but failed to break the deadlock.