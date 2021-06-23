Regional human rights body condemns Nicaragua crackdown

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — The president of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights says that Nicaragua has entered a new phase of repression with at least 20 opposition figures arrested in recent weeks and “constant human rights violations.” Antonia Urrejola told members of the Organization of American States’ Permanent Council Wednesday that the crackdown appears to be part of a government strategy to snuff out internal dissidence ahead of the Nov. 7 elections, in which President Daniel Ortega will seek a fourth consecutive term. She says an extended “de facto state of exception” in Nicaragua has “intensified the closure of democratic spaces.”