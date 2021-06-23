Rembrandt’s huge ‘Night Watch’ gets bigger thanks to AI

AMSTERDAM (AP) — One of Rembrandt van Rijn’s biggest paintings just got a bit bigger. A marriage of art and artificial intelligence has enabled Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum to recreate parts of the iconic “Night Watch” painting that were snipped off 70 years after Rembrandt finished it. The printed strips now hang flush to the edges of the 1642 painting in the museum’s Honor Gallery. They restore to the work the off-center focal point that the rebellious Rembrandt originally intended. Museum Director Taco Dibbits says the work “can breathe now.”