Report confirms hockey great Plager died of ‘cardiac event’

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The final report on the cause of death of former St. Louis Blues defenseman Bob Plager has confirmed that he died of a “cardiac event” before crashing his SUV in March. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that St. Louis Medical Examiner Dr. Michael Graham revealed the final report on Tuesday, confirming his preliminary findings from shortly after Plager’s death. The 78-year-old was alone in his SUV when the crash happened on Interstate 64 near downtown St. Louis. Plager came to the Blues from the New York Rangers when the NHL expanded in 1967-68. The Ontario native played 11 seasons for St. Louis and later worked for the organization in a variety of roles.