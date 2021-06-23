Salvation Army Majors leaving La Crosse after five years

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Major Jeff Richardson and Major Deb Richardson are leaving the Salvation Army in La Crosse after being called to The Salvation Army of Kenosha County.

They've served The Salvation Army in nine different appointments in seven states over 27 years. They've called La Crosse home for the last five, helping the community as much as they can.

"One of my first memories of coming here, was one of the news articles that showed up on TV and they panned across to our van and they pointed down at the ground, and there lay a homeless person sleeping in the snow. I came back into the building and I said, 'We've got to fix this. It has to change,'" said Major Jeff Richardson.

He explained that immediately they got to work with different groups in La Crosse searching for ways to keep people out of those adverse situations. Richardson said they have done a lot of work to address the issues over the last five years and this assignment in La Crosse has been the longest of their careers.

The Salvation Army strategically moves officers around to other branches every three to five years to bring fresh eyes into a community.

"The moves of the Salvation Army are based on the skill set of the officer and the need of an appointment," said Richardson. "There's work to be done in other communities and even I see it that way and so does an incoming officer. He'll see things I didn't see. He'll be able to do things I couldn't do and that's the beauty of the move."

He said different thoughts, circumstances, and ideas lead to different conclusions so while there are some negatives to moving around all the time, it is a positive thing for the communities. Richardson explained that what he is most proud of over the last five years is that he has learned to accept people for who they are and that at the end of the day, we are all the same.

"To learn that lesson, to put my ego aside, and to realize, they want what I want," said Richardson.

Krista Coey, Director of Social Services, explained that the job of the Major is to be the Executive Director of The Salvation Army branch.

"He is really the driving force of what we do and how we accomplish it," said Coey. "He has steered the ship for five years and provided that ability and those resources that we need and he has been that rock."

Coey explained that he will be missed but they are confident that the new Majors coming in will be just as fantastic.

The Richardsons are now headed to The Salvation Army in Kenosha which is smaller than the one here in La Crosse. Jeff explained that they are taking everything they have learned over the last 27 years with them to their new roles.