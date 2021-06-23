Seneca defeats Independence/Gilmanton in final at-bats, advances to state

BANGOR, Wis. (WXOW) - The Division 5 Sectional softball matchup between Independence/Gilmanton and Seneca was a thriller in Bangor on Wednesday evening.

The Indees struck first. In the bottom of the second, Avery Pape scored from third on a wild pitch. Two pitchers later, Alexis Dahl-Abramczak drove in one more run on a Fielder's Choice with a throwing error from Third to Home. Indees maintained a 2-0 lead after two innings.

Outstanding, shut-out pitching from Seneca's Philomena Hall and Independence/Gilmanton's Emerson Pronschinske kept the score at 2-0 until the fifth inning.

In the bottom of the fifth, Seneca's Jorja Clark hit a ground ball through the legs of the second baseman and passed the right fielder. Due to fielding errors, the Seneca runner on First came across to score to cut the Independence/Gilmanton lead to one.

Down by one in the bottom of the seventh, Seneca had one last chance to advance to State. Lead-off batter Philomena Hall began the inning with a triple. The next batter, Bridget Hagensick, drove in Hall with an RBI double.

With nobody out, Aubrey Wallin connected for a game-winning RBI single to send Seneca to state.

Seneca defeated Independence/Gilmanton, 3-2.