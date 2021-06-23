State track meet could cause traffic delays

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The WIAA State Track Meet is returning to La Crosse and could cause traffic delays.

Athletes from across the state will compete at the Veteran's Memorial Sports Complex on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Organizers said this year could look a little different in terms of crowds. The WIAA has only allotted five tickets to each qualifying athlete through each school. The La Crosse Police Department said roads around campus could still see some congestion this weekend.

"You're going to want to avoid that area if you aren't traveling directly to the track meet to watch it," Lieutenant with the La Crosse Police Department Linnea Miller said. "You might want to be careful around La Crosse Street, Losey Boulevard, West Avenue. If you and your family are heading to the Myrick Park area for the weekend, please be careful plan ahead it is probably going to take a little bit longer to get there."

There are also general admission tickets available each day for fans. Click here for more information on purchasing tickets and parking.