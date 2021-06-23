Summer-like conditions return with humidity and storm chances

It is a more seasonal morning with low temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Under the returning sunshine and strong southerly winds, temperatures will tap back into the 80s. As temperatures climb above average, dew points return to the 60s. This will bring back the summer mugginess.

Overnight the active weather will start to push in. This will bring a morning chance for storms. Then showers and thunderstorms will be more scattered as a frontal system approaches late in the day. A few storms Thursday could become strong to severe with large hail and damaging winds. As showers move in it will be warm and sticky with temperatures in the mid-80s.

Then the frontal system will become stationary into Friday. This will keep rain chances across Wisconsin. Rain will taper off Saturday morning. Ending accumulations could bring up to an inch of rainfall with isolated 2 inches possible.

Saturday will stay gloomier keeping temperatures into the 70s. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible both Saturday and Sunday. Yet, Sunday could bring in slight warming as sunshine breaks out of the clouds.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a good day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett